Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $46,919,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $324.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

