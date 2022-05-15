Aviva PLC Sells 19,641 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

