Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.
ALNY stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
