Aviva PLC Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.