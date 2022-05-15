Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.