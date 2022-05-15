Aviva PLC Acquires 878 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,932 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

BBWI opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.