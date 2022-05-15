Aviva PLC Acquires 21,943 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.08 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

