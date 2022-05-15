Aviva PLC Acquires 11,241 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 312,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday.

Amdocs stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

