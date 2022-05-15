Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avient were worth $86,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.93 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

