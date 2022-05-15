Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

NYSE AVY opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

