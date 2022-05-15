Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

