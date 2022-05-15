Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Autohome stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

