Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $18.28 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANZBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

