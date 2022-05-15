Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

