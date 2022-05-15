Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

