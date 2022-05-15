Associated Banc Corp Sells 300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.