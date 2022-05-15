Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

