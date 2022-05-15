Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

