Associated Banc Corp Invests $270,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $588.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.70 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

