Associated Banc Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 30.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.