Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $140.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

