Associated Banc Corp Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $336.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

