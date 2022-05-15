Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

