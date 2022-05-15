ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Financial Contrast

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Immutep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,620.43%. Immutep has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 258.92%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immutep.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 10.81 -$31.32 million ($0.55) -0.85 Immutep $2.96 million 70.53 -$22.34 million N/A N/A

Immutep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.72% -37.34% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immutep beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Immutep (Get Rating)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer. The company also develops TACTI-002, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer; TACTI-003 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-004 and INSIGHT-003, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as INSIGHT-005 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. Immutep Limited has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

