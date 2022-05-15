Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $592.50 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.74 or 0.00058638 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $592.50 million and $73.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.