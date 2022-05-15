Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.02. The company had a trading volume of 947,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,131. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.