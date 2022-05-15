Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

