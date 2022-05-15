Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Aramark by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000.

ARMK traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

