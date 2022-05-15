APYSwap Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $612,775.24 and $13,730.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

