Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. 2,821,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,990. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

