Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

