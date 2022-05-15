Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0006 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.03 million and $586,785.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00115587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00301240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

