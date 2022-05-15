Anyswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $146.74 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00026244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

