Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

