Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) to announce $44.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.70 million to $45.06 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.86 million, with estimates ranging from $245.04 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRS stock remained flat at $$5.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,829. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $951.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.