ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $300.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $355.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $360.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 105,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

