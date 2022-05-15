Analyzing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextCure and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.23%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 109.17%. Given NextCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -29.57% -28.41% Mirum Pharmaceuticals -218.74% -171.16% -59.95%

Volatility and Risk

NextCure has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextCure and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 4.39 -$69.39 million ($2.65) -1.34 Mirum Pharmaceuticals $19.14 million 39.91 -$83.99 million ($2.26) -10.62

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4; and NC525, a novel LAIR-1 antibody which is in Preclinical trails that targets acute myeloid leukemia, blast cells, and leukemic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. It also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

