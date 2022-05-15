Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 196.67

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195.57 ($2.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In related news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($96,099.72). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41). Insiders have sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615 in the last three months.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 125.50 ($1.55). 13,242,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.