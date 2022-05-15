Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $162.25

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,460. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

