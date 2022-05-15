Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $164.86

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

