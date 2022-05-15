Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $36.94

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.08. 3,576,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,260,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,593,000 after buying an additional 212,660 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.