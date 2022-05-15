Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,391.43

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($66.47).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.48) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:GNS traded up GBX 88 ($1.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,544 ($31.36). 55,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,604. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,731.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,856.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,186 ($26.95) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($77.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

