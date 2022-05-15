Analysts Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of several research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

