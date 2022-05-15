Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $136.86

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 196,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

