Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) PT at C$492.90

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$492.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

EDV traded up C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 675,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,849. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.61 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

