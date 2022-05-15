Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $320.00

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ANSS stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. The company had a trading volume of 627,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
