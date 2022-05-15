Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $320.00

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ANSS stock traded up $14.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. The company had a trading volume of 627,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

