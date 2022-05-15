Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $42.64

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

