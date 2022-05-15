Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post $33.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.92 billion to $34.25 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $33.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $136.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

