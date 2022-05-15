Analysts Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 23,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.42. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

