Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

